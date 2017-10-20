DOE: green iguana proposal likely underfunded in upcoming budget

More than one million iguanas roam Grand Cayman, outnumbering Cayman Islands residents by a ratio of 16:1, according to the Department of Environment’s initial 2017 estimate, and that might even be a conservative figure.

In his strategic policy statement two months ago, Premier Alden McLaughlin pledged to work towards the eradication of the green iguana, but at Wednesday’s National Conservation Council meeting it was revealed the DOE’s early indications are the department will likely not be receiving the full funds it requested to mount its proposed serious culling programme to rid the island of the invasive pest.

“With the green iguana, the DOE made a proposal for a significant amount of funding in the budget, in the upcoming budget,” said Gina Ebanks-Petrie. “At this time, at this particular juncture, that funding has been cut in more than half of what we requested.”

The DOE, on behalf of the council, also asked for $6 million for protected lands purchases for 2018 and 2019 in the as-yet unseen.

Ms. Ebanks-Petrie said it appears at this stage the council will get nothing.

