DOE launches Coral Watch programme to monitor reef bleaching

High water temperatures have triggered coral bleaching on the reefs surrounding our islands. Since 1997, the Department of Environment has chronicled Cayman’s coral reef health, and now the DOE is inviting the public to get involved in monitoring this current bleaching event as it unfolds.

“We are basically going to monitor at what depth the coral is bleaching and to what extent,” said DOE Intern Tammi Warrender, who has monitored Cayman’s corals since 2013.

She and a small team of DOE research divers are documenting the impacts of Cayman’s latest bleaching event.

“Over the past couple of weeks we been seeing an increase in bleaching and quite a lot of species have been affected,” said Ms. Warrender.

Ms. Warrender said when sea temperatures rise above the 85 degree threshold, tiny algae that live inside the coral cells are expelled into the water column.

“During this time the corals turn ghostly white and they lose their very vivid coloration, and this is the term known as bleaching when this stress response occurs,” said Ms. Warrender.

To assist in documenting the event as it unfolds, the DOE is recruiting citizen scientists to help monitor where bleaching occurs, and to what degree as part of its Coral Watch programme.

“When we start getting reports, then we will be able to put it into a map and show where people are seeing the most damage and where they are healthier, where they are unhealthy, and that can give us all types of clues as to how corals are coping due two different aspects, and different depths, and light attenuation,” said Ms. Warrender.

Data from NOAA shows Cayman’s sea temperatures appear to be on the decline after edging into bleaching warning territory for much of last month.

Will Cayman’s corals recover? Perhaps this time.

Ms. Warrender told Cayman 27 the long term outlook for coral bleaching is less clear.

“It’s just whether these corals can adapt or whether they will die, and if they die, it’s not gonna be a good result for all of us,” she said.

From Coral Watch:

How can you help us?

You do not need to be a scientist to get involved with this programme. By simply sending us underwater images of bleached corals while diving in the Cayman Islands and recording valuable data with the spreadsheet attached, we will be able to monitor the extent of the bleaching outside the DOE’s normal monitoring range. These data will allow us to monitor the recovery of our reefs once sea temperatures return to normal and help influence important management decisions to help protect our reefs in the future.

How to fill in DOE’s Coral Watch data sheet?

From the data sheet attached we will be able to gather important information about the unhealthy corals you have photographed:

District, Dive Site & Position: We will be able to upload your sightings onto a map to show where corals are bleaching most intensively around the islands. This will also allow the DOE to target specific areas to monitor which have not been reached by the public.

Temperature, Visibility, Current & Time of Day Photo was taken: We can assess important variables during your dive which may indicate why some areas are bleaching more than others.

Image number : This is a very important column which will allow us to match your images to our data spreadsheet. The captions of images attached in email/dropbox/google drive should correspond with the number noted on the spreadsheet e.g. 1, 2, 3.

: This is a very important column which will allow us to match your images to our data spreadsheet. The captions of images attached in email/dropbox/google drive should correspond with the number noted on the spreadsheet e.g. 1, 2, 3. Depth of Coral: We can assess whether bleaching is occurring deep/shallow/both.

Coral species, Stages of Bleaching, Disease present: Unfortunately we will not have time to teach coral/bleaching/disease identification but please try to fill in these columns to the best of your ability (photos attached to help). The DOE Reef Team should be able to fill in gaps in these columns by using your attached photographs.

% of Unhealthy Corals: Will give a useful indication of how stressed the total reef area is.

Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1570523802969496/

Email: coralwatch@gov.ky

DOE Website: http://doe.ky/

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

