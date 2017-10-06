DOE sounds the call for shark logging volunteers

Calling all divers: The Department of Environment is looking for your help with local shark research projects.

We all know sharks are vital for a healthy marine ecosystem, and the DOE’s shark logger programme aims to complement other shark research methods, like baited underwater cameras and acoustic tags, to help gather important data on these often misunderstood apex predators.

“The baited cameras, for example, we do twice a year, and we literally get a snapshot of what is happening in those months when we do the survey, but the divers are in the water all year round,” said DOE Shark Project Research Officer Johanna Kohler.

Here’s how it works:

You start with the DOE’s shark logger spreadsheet, fill in the information for each column, such as species, size, location, sex, and whether or not the shark has a fin tag or any other identifying marks.

The DOE is asking its shark loggers to log every dive, even if sharks are not encountered.

And at the end of the month, shark loggers are asked to submit their logged data to sharkloggers@gmail.com .

Click here for the DOE shark logging template

