C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
Parade of Lights
Culture Environment News

DOE sounds the call for shark logging volunteers

October 5, 2017
Add Comment
Joe Avary
2 Min Read

Calling all divers:  The Department of Environment is looking for your help with local shark research projects.

We all know sharks are vital for a healthy marine ecosystem, and the DOE’s shark logger programme aims to complement other shark research methods, like baited underwater cameras and acoustic tags, to help gather important data on these often misunderstood apex predators.

“The baited cameras, for example, we do twice a year, and we literally get a snapshot of what is happening in those months when we do the survey, but the divers are in the water all year round,” said DOE Shark Project Research Officer Johanna Kohler.

Photo credit: Lois Hatcher

Here’s how it works:

You start with the DOE’s shark logger spreadsheet, fill in the information for each column, such as species, size, location, sex, and whether or not the shark has a fin tag or any other identifying marks.

The DOE is asking its shark loggers to log every dive, even if sharks are not encountered.

And at the end of the month, shark loggers are asked to submit their logged data to sharkloggers@gmail.com .

Click here for the DOE shark logging template

 

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport – Pandora October 2017
Eclipze
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: