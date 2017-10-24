C3 Pure Fibre
Ebanks on Cayman-US talks

October 23, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
A two-person team from the Ministry of Financial Services held face-to-face discussions with US officials on US tax and financial services reform recently. Half of that team was Andre Ebanks, senior legislative policy advisor in the Financial Services ministry and tonight (23 October) he joined Janelle Muttoo to discuss those conversations.

