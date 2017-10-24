A two-person team from the Ministry of Financial Services held face-to-face discussions with US officials on US tax and financial services reform recently. Half of that team was Andre Ebanks, senior legislative policy advisor in the Financial Services ministry and tonight (23 October) he joined Janelle Muttoo to discuss those conversations.
-
Share This!
Ebanks on Cayman-US talks
October 23, 2017
1 Min Read
You may also like
Crime • News
Elmer Wright faces charges for 112 rounds of ammo, bulletproof vest
October 23, 2017
Crime • News
80 lbs of ganja washes ashore in Little Cayman
October 23, 2017
Crime • News
Passenger removed from Cayman Airways flight
October 23, 2017
About the author
Reshma Ragoonath
Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.