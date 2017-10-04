C3 Pure Fibre
Eden Rock death: Foul play ruled out

October 3, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Police have ruled out foul play in the death of Melito Fernandez, who was found dead late last month at the rear of a George Town dive shop.
However, police said his death is still under investigation as a “sudden or untimely death.”
Mr. Fernandez, 36, was from India. He was found dead around 3:40am at Eden Rock, at the rear of the waterfront premises.
He was employed as a security officer in Cayman.

