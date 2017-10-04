Police have ruled out foul play in the death of Melito Fernandez, who was found dead late last month at the rear of a George Town dive shop.
However, police said his death is still under investigation as a “sudden or untimely death.”
Mr. Fernandez, 36, was from India. He was found dead around 3:40am at Eden Rock, at the rear of the waterfront premises.
He was employed as a security officer in Cayman.
Eden Rock death: Foul play ruled out
