F45’s ‘Burpee Challenge’ hits close to home for Co-owner Smith

F45 Co-owner Ian Smith says although the idea for Saturday’s F45 ‘Burpee Challenge’ may have come up just a few weeks ago, Breast Cancer Awareness month was the perfect time.

” My mother had breast cancer, she was a lucky one, she survived, but without that support, with the Breast Cancer Foundation’s around the world, that probably wouldn’t have happened.”

Groups of five will start at the Kimpton Hotel and finish at Dart Beach, performing a ‘lunging burpee’ in alternating fashion. Smith says participants will be put to the test.

“We wanted to come up with something that is a challenge. It’s about three and a half kilometers, considering a burpee covers about six feet.”

Smith says it’s the first year for the event, and he’s been pleased with the response thus far.

“We are looking at least 50 entrants so far, it’s the first year, and it’s a very short lead up time as we just came up with the idea.”

For anyone who finds this task too daunting, Smith says the F45 crew has a job for non-athletes as well.

“We’re having a big finish line party, we encourage everyone to come down and support the people finishing, we’re having a big barbecue at the end so come on down and support.”

For more info check out F45’s Facebook Page:

https://www.facebook.com/f45caymanislands/

