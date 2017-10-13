Flag Football Association announces award winners

The Cayman Islands Flag Football Association over the weekend held its annual awards ceremony, where it announced its awards winners for the season.
Nick Miscioscia was named the Men’s League Most Valuable, Finals MVP and Offensive Player of the Year.
Here are all the award winners:
Mens Premier League:
Most Improved Player of the year – Jaryd ‘Kiddo’ Bodden of Island Heritage Predators
Special Teams Player of the Year – Fabio Gall of Maples
Offensive Lineman of the year – Greg Miller of Burger King Panthers
Defensive Lineman of the year – Michael Swaby of Kensington Management Hellcats
Rookie of the year – Nick Misciosia (mi-so-sha) of Burger King Panthers
Defensive MVP – Jonathan Allen of Maples
Offensive MVP – Jon Pump of Burger King Panthers
Season MVP – Nick Misciosia (mi-so-sha) of Burger King Panthers
Finals MVP – Nick Misciosia (mi-so-sha) of Burger King Panthers
Women’s Premier League:
Most Improved Player of the year – Arissa McField of Red Stripe Wolverines
Special Teams Player of the Year – Kristina Seymour of The Green House Lynx
Offensive Lineman of the year – Bernadette Beckles of The Green House Lynx
Defensive Lineman of the year – Shakira Davis of Subway Lady Predators
Rookie of the year – Khadija (Ka-de-ja) Chisholm of Maples Jaguars
Defensive MVP – Courtisha Ebanks of Tribe Tattoo Sharks
Offensive MVP – Shenel Gall of HSM Vipers
Season MVP – Lisa Malice of HSM Vipers
Finals MVP – Shenel Gall of HSM Vipers
