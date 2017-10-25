Football: Cayman Athletic tops CIFA Premier League after two rounds

Round Two recap:
Tigers FC 1 vs 2 Future SC
Goals from Denver Barnes and K D’Hue helped future improve to 1-1, while Tigers search for their first win.
Latinos FC 5 vs 1 East End FC
Two goals by Leonon McMartinez in the 2nd and 43rd minute was enough for Latinos to defeat East End 5-1.
Roma USC 3 vs 0 Cayman Brac
Two goals from Conaine Rose in the 59th minute and 90th minute helped Roma spoil Cayman Brac’s season opener 3-0.
Elite SC 3 vs 2 George Town SC
Raheem Robinson netted his second goal of the season, but Christopher Reeves sealed the victory in the 66th minute to give Elite a 3-2 win.
Bodden Town SC 2 vs 0 Sunset SC
The defending CIFA champions got back on the winning track as Theron Wood’s second goal of the season helped give them a 2-0 win over Sunset.
Scholars ISC 1 vs 1 Cayman Athletic SC
Two of Cayman’s top football clubs drew 1-1 as CASC’s Almando Forrester’s goal in the 34th minute helped level the score after an own goal in the 24th minute
