Sports

Football: Cayman Athletic tops CIFA Premier League after two rounds

October 24, 2017
Jordan Armenise
Round Two recap:

Tigers FC 1 vs 2 Future SC

Goals from Denver Barnes and K D’Hue helped future improve to 1-1, while Tigers search for their first win.

Latinos FC 5 vs 1 East End FC

Two goals by Leonon McMartinez in the 2nd and 43rd minute was enough for Latinos to defeat East End 5-1.

Roma USC 3 vs 0 Cayman Brac

Two goals from Conaine Rose in the 59th minute and 90th minute helped Roma spoil Cayman Brac’s season opener 3-0.

Elite SC 3 vs 2 George Town SC

Raheem Robinson netted his second goal of the season, but Christopher Reeves sealed the victory in the 66th minute to give Elite a 3-2 win.

Bodden Town SC 2 vs 0 Sunset SC

The defending CIFA champions got back on the winning track as Theron Wood’s second goal of the season helped give them a 2-0 win over Sunset.

Scholars ISC 1 vs 1 Cayman Athletic SC

Two of Cayman’s top football clubs drew 1-1 as CASC’s Almando Forrester’s goal in the 34th minute helped level the score after an own goal in the 24th minute

 

Standings:

1st Cayman Athletic (1-1, GF 4 GA 2)

2nd Elite SC             (1-1, GF 4 GA 3)
3rd Scholars ISC      (1-1, GF 3 GA 2)
4th Future SC           (1-1, GF 3 GA 2)
5th Academy SC       (1-0, GF 7 GA 1)

 

Goals:

1st Andres Ruiz           GTSC  4 goals
T2 Raheem Robinson SISC   2 goals
T2 Theron Wood         BTFC  2 goals
T2 Tex Whitelock       GTSC 2 goals
T2 Tray Ebanks         ASC    2 goals
T2 Leonin Martinez LSC  2 goals
T2 D Arzu-Dixon     LSC   2 goals
T2 Conaine Rose   RUSC 2 goals
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

