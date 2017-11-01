Football: Scholars, Future top the Premier League after three rounds

Here’s a look at all the action from round three of the Cayman Islands Football Association’s Premier League:
Scholars 6 vs 1 Cayman Brac
Two goals from Roderick Pearson helped Scholars take command of the standings and finish the Brac 6-1.
Latinos 3 vs 2 Elite
Undefeated after two games, Latinos’ Leona McKenzie (51), Ronald Zelaya (55) and Byron McCoy (78) scored to hand Elite their first loss of the season.
Northside 2 vs 0 East End
Goals from Dwayne Wilson (37) and Guitar King (42) helped Northside secure their first win of the season
Future 1 vs 0 George Town
Michael Johnston’s goal in the 67th minute helped Future continue their strong start to the season with a 1-0 win over George Town.
Postponed:
Bodden Town vs Academy
Cay Athletic vs Sunset FC
Wed 1st Nov
U20 vs Roma United
Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|1
|Scholars International
|3
|2
|1
|0
|9
|4
|2
|Future SC
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|2
|3
|Latinos FC
|2
|2
|0
|0
|8
|3
|4
|Cayman Athletic SC
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|2
|5
|Elite SC
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|6
|6
|Academy SC
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|1
|7
|George Town SC
|3
|1
|0
|2
|6
|4
|8
|Roma United
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|9
|Bodden Town FC
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|10
|North Side SC
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|11
|Sunset FC
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|12
|Tigers FC
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|9
|13
|Cayman Brac FC
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|9
|14
|East End United
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|10
