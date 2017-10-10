C3 Pure Fibre
Gamers Bay event hopes to strengthen eSports scene in Cayman

October 9, 2017
Felicia Rankin
1 Min Read

Gamers Bay, the hot spot for gaming enthusiasts, returned on Saturday (7 October) for its second year, at the Arc in Camana Bay.

The event hosted competitions and virtual reality experience unlike any other on island.

While the event is still in its early years, organisers and gamers alike said Gamers Bay shows promise for Cayman’s gaming scene.

Many believe this event is the beginning of something big for Cayman and its eSports loving residents.

“This is one niche that we could conquer like if we actually specialised in eSports then we’ll excel and soon we could have Cayman National eSport teams to represent Cayman. And I think that’s always a good thing to put Cayman on the map, physically and digitally,” said gamer Erick Faustino.

The event attracted gamers of all ages and brought out the competitive spirit in participants.

 

Felicia Rankin

