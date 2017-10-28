Governor dodges raindrops to deliver final throne speech

While it was a day of many firsts, including the first two year budget, and the first for the newly assembled Government of National Unity.

For Governor Ms. Helen Kilpatrick, the occasion marked her final throne speech.

The governor dashed through a downpour to deliver the speech.

In her remarks, Ms. Kilpatrick touched on familiar themes including crime and safety, welcoming discussions with government on the creation of a police authority, though with the caveat that there would not be a pre-determined outcome to the talks.

She closed on a personal note.

“Next March I will begin a new chapter in my life back in the UK. Although my daughter and I will be leaving these beautiful islands, we will never forget the warmth and kindness the people of the Cayman Islands have shown us,” said Ms. Kilpatrick.

Anwar Choudhury will take up the post of governor after Ms. Kilpatrick’s departure.

