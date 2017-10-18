Governor waives Naturalisation requirements for at least 2 PR holders

Government leaders waived Naturalisation requirements for at least two people who were mired in the Permanent Residency backlog.

A spokesperson for the Deputy Governor’s Office Tuesday (17 October) could not confirm the total number of newly approved PR holders who have had the Naturalisation requirements waived, but says at least two applications were reviewed and approved.

Naturalisation means a person becomes a British OverseasTerritories citizen and is the next step for PR holders to obtain Caymanian status.

Under the UK British Nationality Act, PR holders must wait one year and a day from the time they were granted PR to apply to be naturalised.

But that requirement was waived in these cases.

“The BNA does provide HE The Governor with discretion to waive the one year wait time, in special circumstances, such as instances where there was an inordinate delay in the applicant becoming free from the immigration time restriction through no fault of their own,” Deputy Governor Hon. Franz Manderson wrote to Cayman 27 in a statement.

“It follows that if applicants for Naturalisation can prove that there was an inordinate delay in the processing of their PR or right to be Caymanian, the Governor may waive the one year time limit.”

So far, 243 PR applications have been approved.

Cayman 27 understands there are other applications to waive Naturalisation requirements before the Governor.

