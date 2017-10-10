C3 Pure Fibre
News

GT landfill reopened after rain impacts roadway

October 9, 2017
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

George Town dump re-opened over the weekend after last week’s heavy rain prompted a temporary closure for two days.

The Department of Environmental Health closed the dump to traffic citing safety concerns with the roadway.

DEH  Public Relations Officer Stacey-Ann Anderson said the rain had loosened the road’s traction and those conditions, she said, could have caused accidents.

“There was a safety concern as it pertained to the access road that leads to the disposal site, the landfill. And so as a means of preventative maintenance we sought to fix those maladies before it got worse,” said Mrs Anderson.

Additional marl is still being placed on the area and the Department of Environmental Health has asked that small waste loads use the 24-hour public drop off site at the entrance of the landfill until the situation is completed rectified.

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

