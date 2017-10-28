Gusty wind snaps almond tree near West Bay public beach

An almond tree snapped in a gust, crashing to the ground and blocking West Bay Road near the split between Town Hall Road and North West Point Road in West Bay.

Tyrone Ebanks told Cayman 27 the tree snapped around 1 PM Saturday, blocking the road for a brief period of time before a large portion of the trunk and other vegetative matter could be cleared. He said the road was partially blocked for a few minutes but now traffic is passing freely in all directions.

He said a naseberry tree on his mother’s property also came down in the gusty winds associated with tropical depression 18. He estimated the gust that knocked down the almond tree to be around 7o miles an hour.

