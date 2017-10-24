Guy Harvey gears up for month of ocean conservation events

The Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation is gearing up for a month of ocean conservation.

The events include a new exhibit at the National Musuem starting November 5th, screenings of conservation-themed films ‘A Plastic Ocean’ and ‘Chasing Coral’ as part of Camana Bay’s moonlight movies.

A cocktail fundraiser is scheduled for November 8th at Luca. Tickets are $150 for this event, which features a keynote speech from renowned Marine Biologist Ellen Prager.

“The proceeds of the month are going towards our research and our educational initiatives here in Cayman, so it’s not going to leave Cayman it’s going to be put back into the work that we do here,” said Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation Communications Coordinator Louisa Gibson.

Ocean conservation month culminates with the November 30th premiere of Guy Harvey’s latest documentary, ‘This is their ocean: Sea of life’

It follows two local teenagers as they swim with whale sharks off the Mexican coast.

