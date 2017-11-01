Halloween safety tips explained

It’s Halloween night, some neighborhoods across island will be busy with kids dressed up getting candy and the R.C.I.P.S along with community members have issued some safety tips.

Motorists are being asked to drive with extra care as children will be walking on the roadways going trick-or-treating across the Cayman Islands, two residential areas in particular to watch out for are Webster’s estates neighborhoods in the Savannah area.

Parents are reminded that while supervising their kids, they should ensure proper control of their children so that no child wanders onto a roadway and puts themselves at risk, wearing reflective clothing, carrying lights or torches is recommended and one Pastor is encouraging parents to get candy from homes they know.

“People you can trust, people that you know, to go to a random home these days, there is so much to be aware of and be cautious about that we need to know whose door we’re knocking on , so maybe even call ahead,” said Pastor Mike Irby from the Cayman Islands Baptist Church.

Finally, the police would like to remind the public that damage to property and disorderly conduct is an offense in the Cayman Islands and anyone caught will be dealt with as on any other night.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

