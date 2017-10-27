C3 Pure Fibre
Honda stolen in West Bay

October 26, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Police are asking the public to be on the look-out for a Honda Civic reported stolen this morning (26 October) in West Bay.
According to the RCIPS the blue 1996 hatchback Honda Civic was stolen from #20 Peanut Lane, West Bay sometime between 4:30 last (25 October) afternoon and 6:30 this morning. The vehicle plate number is 111816. It is said to have 15″ silver rims with low profile tires and two rust spots on the roof.
Anyone with information regarding the vehicle is asked to call 911 or the West Bay police station at 949-3999.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

