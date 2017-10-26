C3 Pure Fibre
News Politics

HSA defends debt collection: CEO, Chairman says there’s a turnaround

October 26, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
HSA leaders say they are making headway in collecting their multi-million dollar bad debt and they are on track to get a clean audit opinion.
Both HSA CEO Lizette Yearwood and board chairman Jonathon Tibbetts reappeared before the Public Accounts Committee on Tuesday (25 October) where they defended the Authority’s efforts to reduce the $122 million bad debt.
Mr. Tibbetts said annual bad debt from 2016 to 2017 has fallen.
“The bad debt has been reduced drastically it went from, and I can give you figures for this, it went from roughly $15 million in 2016 down to roughly $7 million in 2017. So that’s not political talk, that’s actual figures,” Mr. Tibbetts said.

He assured that by year’s end the committee will see HSA’s bad debt drop from $122 million to $108 million.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

