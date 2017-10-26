HSA defends debt collection: CEO, Chairman says there’s a turnaround

HSA leaders say they are making headway in collecting their multi-million dollar bad debt and they are on track to get a clean audit opinion.

Both HSA CEO Lizette Yearwood and board chairman Jonathon Tibbetts reappeared before the Public Accounts Committee on Tuesday (25 October) where they defended the Authority’s efforts to reduce the $122 million bad debt.

Mr. Tibbetts said annual bad debt from 2016 to 2017 has fallen.

“The bad debt has been reduced drastically it went from, and I can give you figures for this, it went from roughly $15 million in 2016 down to roughly $7 million in 2017. So that’s not political talk, that’s actual figures,” Mr. Tibbetts said.

He assured that by year’s end the committee will see HSA’s bad debt drop from $122 million to $108 million.

