HSA, HCCI clarify emergency ambulance transfer agreement

Cayman’s health leaders say there’s a misconception about where emergency responders can take those urgently in need of medical care. They want to clear the air about which hospitals an ambulance can take you to in an emergency situation and how that decision is made.

EMS Manager Stephen Duval says the decision is not based on location and that not all of those needing an ambulance end up at the Health Services Authority.

“It’s a massive misconception,” Mr. Duval said. “Our philosophy here is to provide the most efficient patient care, driven by the patent care needs.”

Many have wondered why those in East End, for example, would have to go to the HSA in an emergency situation when Health City Cayman Islands is closer.

Head of A&E Dr. Elizabeth McLaughlin says the best outcomes happen when patients are taken to a facility with the ability to provide the best care for their specific injuries. She says that decision starts with the EMTs communicating with the A&E and others.

“They’re trained to assess the needs and to stabilize patients,” Ms. McLaughlin said. “Patients are then taken — as is international standards — to the place best suited for their clinical needs, whether that is Health City, whether that is HSA, whether that is Crissie Tomlinson. They’re taken to the location best suited for their clinical needs. So there is no attempt to bypass a facility.”

An HSA spokesperson says the Cayman Islands Hospital boasts the country’s only true emergency room, and so it makes sense a vast majority of those needing emergency care — no matter where they’re located — are taken there.

“The ER here has trained emergency physicians and they’re backed up by 24-hour surgeons, all of which are required to manage multi-trauma patients,” Ms. McLaughlin said.

Meanwhile, Health City’s specialty is treating specific heart conditions.

“On the flip side, if the patient presents with a cardiac event… we have the ability to communicate with our accident emergency room physician, consult on the matter and have the person bypass the accident and emergency room directly to Health City,” Mr. Duval said.

They say this arrangement has been in place since HCCI opened.

“It is not about a particular hospital or a particular facility. It is about what we can do best to help the outcome of patients,” Ms. McLaughlin said.

Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales has more.

