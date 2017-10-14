C3 Pure Fibre
Hurricane Ophelia’s bizarre path surprises UK nationals

October 13, 2017
Felicia Rankin
Category Two Hurricane Ophelia is expected to make landfall in two very unusual places, the UK and Ireland in the coming days and countrymen here say they are keeping an eye on the activity. Since this is definitely not the norm it raises the question; What do people think about this unusual occurrence that could potentially bring winds of up to 80 mph and high winds and seas by early next week?

Gary Pinehurst from Middlesbrough, England said he finds it to be bizarre news, but believes England will hold up well.

“Blows my mind a little bit but United Kingdom is a little bigger and stronger than the Caribbean is,” he said.

UK native Will O’Hara said he also finds the hurricane’s projected path surprising.

“Strange because since I’ve been here, I mean I’ve experienced a lot more weather conditions than I have since I lived in England so it’s very strange,” said Mr O’Hara.

Though this odd hurricane is expected to hit its path is still uncertain.

 

Felicia Rankin

