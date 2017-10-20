In silent motion: Dozens stand against domestic violence, bullying

Dozens took to the streets of George Town Wednesday (18 October) evening, including elected members and top civil servants, to stand up against bullying and domestic violence without saying a word.

The 17th annual ‘Silent witness’ march kicked off at the Government building through town to Heroes’ Square, where marchers held a small ceremony to honour those who’ve experienced domestic violence, abuse, and bullying.

This year’s theme was “Peace at home, Protecting our children,” and the event is a project of the Business Professional Women’s Club of Grand Cayman.

