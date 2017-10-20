C3 Pure Fibre
In silent motion: Dozens stand against domestic violence, bullying

October 19, 2017
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

Dozens took to the streets of George Town Wednesday (18 October) evening, including elected members and top civil servants, to stand up against bullying and domestic violence without saying a word.

The 17th annual ‘Silent witness’ march kicked off at the Government building through town to Heroes’ Square, where marchers held a small ceremony to honour those who’ve experienced domestic violence, abuse, and bullying.

This year’s theme was “Peace at home, Protecting our children,” and the event is a project of the Business Professional Women’s Club of Grand Cayman.

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

