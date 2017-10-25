Innovative invention launched to clean garbage in Cayman’s waters

Plastic pollution is a growing problem in the world’s oceans and Cayman and the Caribbean, as a whole, are not immune.

Today (24 October) an innovative step was launched to clean up our waters. The first automated seabin in the Caribbean.

The world’s oceans are facing a plastics pollution crisis, a situation Cayman International school student Cameron Walters said we can no longer ignore.

“Right now if we don’t start taking care of them soon then there is going to be nothing left to take care off,” Mr. Walters said.

He’s one of the students who will be cataloging the debris collected in this seabin, the first of its kind in the Caribbean.

“They (oceans) are going to be destroyed by plastics and harmful chemicals and the sea life will begin to die around the island and the ocean will change. We will not be able to bring it back once it goes too far,” the marine biologist in the making lamented.

Butterfield Bank and the Australian-based Seabin Project hope the V5 hybrid seabin can turn the tide.

It was installed at the Cayman Islands Yacht club.

“This seabin behind me has got an absorption rag in there and it already collecting the oil from the surface of the water as we speak and I’ve seen some microplastics going in,” said CEO and Co-founder of the Seabin Project Pete Ceglinski. He explained the concept behind the floating trash can.

“We have a pump at the bottom and we have water coming in from the top. We pump it out the bottom and we have a filter in the middle catching the plastic bottles,” he said.

Butterfield (Cayman) Managing Director Michael Mcwatt said seabins will be installed in all nine countries where the bank is resident.

“I think it is our social responsibility to do whatever we can and in Cayman the ocean is just so important to us in everyday life and everything we do,” Mr. McWatt said.

The partners said they hope that this initiative will put a dent in the plastic pool that’s poisoning our oceans and together with education we can save it for future generations.

Seabins are only being installed at marinas and ports. Plastic-free Cayman and CIS have partnered with the project to catalog the items collected daily. There is also an education component to the project to teach children about protecting the oceans.

