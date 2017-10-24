C3 Pure Fibre
Insightful work highlights Family Resource Centre’s ‘Stood-Up’

October 23, 2017
Jordan Armenise
With over 20 students in attendance for the Family Resource Centre’s first Anti-Bullying Fair entitled ‘Stood-Up’ on Saturday (21 October) at the ARC at Camana Bay, Charmaine Miller says the amount of thought and creativity put into each display speaks volumes.

“That just speaks to the fact that bullying is a serious issue here, and how passionate they are as agents of change.”

Seventeen year-old Ashley-Jade Peharie wants to be one of those agents of change, she said bullying doesn’t just exist among children.

“There’s a new staff member at a school, and he or she doesn’t really know how to use the equipment, that the older staff members tend to make fun of them or tend to give them glares, and that’s a form of bullying,” she said.

Student Jelani Hanson produced an anti-bullying video, and he said it shows how a message can be shared through the use of technology.

“A video is so easy to create and share around the world, I figured just create a video, I just share at school, I can share it at church, I can share it here, anywhere I feel,” Mr Hanson said.

With awards being given for the top displays, Ms. Miller said the feeling among this group’s work goes above and beyond just words and prizes.

“It seems that the kids have put in a lot of thought, and their very critical in the projects they’ve created, it really speaks to the importance and how passionate they feel about bullying in their schools or in their school in Cayman as a community,” she said.

Both Ms. Peharie and Mr. Hanson were the two age-group winners on the day, but for Cayman, the real winner is the future of the country.

The Family Resource Centre partnered with Hurley’s Media and the Department of Counselling for Saturday’s ‘Stood-Up’ fair.

Here are all the winners:

Under 12:
3rd place: Antaneya Baptist and Manila Matos-Ebanks
 
2nd place: Paige Prendergast
 
1st place: Jelani Hanson
 
 
12+over:
 
3rd place: Jevon Stewart
 
2nd place: Shante Ramoon
 
1st place: Ashley- Jade Peharie
Jordan Armenise

