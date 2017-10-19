Kittiwake gets some TLC after unexpected relocation

The Kittiwake just keeps on changing. Now tilted onto its port side, the wreck is leaner, meaner, and attracting a lot of international and local attention.

Monday (16 October,) maintenance divers removed enough metal and debris from the wreck to fill up a pickup truck.

DiveTech staffers took on some underwater heavy lifting to remove pieces of the shipwreck and debris that were damaged during tropical storm Nate. Some of the individual pieces weighed as much as 300 pounds.

The maintenance took place at the direction of Cayman Islands Tourism Association, which announced last week it would remove some portions of the Kittiwake that were damaged or in close proximity to the reef structure.

