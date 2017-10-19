C3 Pure Fibre
Kittiwake gets some TLC after unexpected relocation

October 19, 2017
Joe Avary
The Kittiwake just keeps on changing. Now tilted onto its port side, the wreck is leaner, meaner, and attracting a lot of international and local attention.

Monday (16 October,) maintenance divers removed enough metal and debris from the wreck to fill up a pickup truck.

DiveTech staffers took on some underwater heavy lifting to remove pieces of the shipwreck and debris that were damaged during tropical storm Nate. Some of the individual pieces weighed as much as 300 pounds.

The maintenance took place at the direction of Cayman Islands Tourism Association, which announced last week it would remove some portions of the Kittiwake that were damaged or in close proximity to the reef structure.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

