Kittiwake wreck toppled onto port side after tropical storm Nate

One of Cayman’s most-popular dive sites will never be the same after the passing of Tropical Storm Nate.

According to eyewitness reports Sunday, the popular ex-USS Kittiwake shipwreck has been toppled on its port side and has been pushed towards and possibly onto the reef.

The decommissioned 251-foot former submarine rescue vessel once rested almost upright in about 64 feet of water. International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame local honouree and owner of Ambassador Divers Jason Washington dove the wreck Sunday. He told Cayman 27 the Kittiwake is now some 20 feet deeper.

Mr. Washington said the ship is now resting alongside an adjacent dive site known as Sand Chute. He said he suspected the wreck has made multiple impacts with the reef.

“I don’t think it’s safe,” he told Cayman 27.

Mr. Washington shared his photos of the Kittiwake on his iDive Cayman platform.

The Kittiwake was acquired by the Cayman Islands government in 2008 and was sunk as an artificial reef in 2011.

