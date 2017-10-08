C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
Parade of Lights
Culture Environment News

Kittiwake wreck toppled onto port side after tropical storm Nate

October 8, 2017
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

One of Cayman’s most-popular dive sites will never be the same after the passing of Tropical Storm Nate.

According to eyewitness reports Sunday, the popular ex-USS Kittiwake shipwreck has been toppled on its port side and has been pushed towards and possibly onto the reef.

The decommissioned 251-foot former submarine rescue vessel once rested almost upright in about 64 feet of water. International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame local honouree and owner of Ambassador Divers Jason Washington dove the wreck Sunday. He told Cayman 27 the Kittiwake is now some 20 feet deeper.

Photo: Andrew Barlow

Mr. Washington said the ship is now resting alongside an adjacent dive site known as Sand Chute. He said he suspected the wreck has made multiple impacts with the reef.

“I don’t think it’s safe,” he told Cayman 27.

Mr. Washington shared his photos of the Kittiwake on his iDive Cayman platform. 

The Kittiwake was acquired by the Cayman Islands government in 2008 and was sunk as an artificial reef in 2011.

 

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Eclipze
Kirk Freeport – Pandora October 2017
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: