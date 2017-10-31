C3 Pure Fibre
Parade of Lights
Flow – Value Plans
News

Kynes pleas not guilty to obscenity charge

October 30, 2017
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

Cayman Brac resident and artist Ron Kynes pleads not guilty to charges against him in a case that has spurred debate on free speech and indecency.

Mr. Kynes was arrested in July and charged this month with possession of an obscene publication.

The charges stem from sculptures Mr. Kynes created and displayed in the yard of his home, including one depicting two women engaging in a sexual act.

Mr. Kynes returns to court on 23 November for a case management hearing.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Eclipze Generic
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: