Let’s Talk Sports: U20 Boys Football Head Coach Gillie Seymour

October 4, 2017
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

The Cayman Islands Football Association and the Under-20 National Boys Football team have ironed out the details for the 2017/2018 Premier League season that will see Head Coach Gillie Seymour’s squad compete in the island’s highest league in preparation for the 2018 World Cup qualification matches. We go over all the finer details with Seymour, as well as one aspect of football off the field, that he feels is lacking.

Tags

