Light of the World Church holds gospel concert to complete new church

Light of the World Church has been established in George Town for 18 years, but church leaders say it’s time for them to move on from their Smith Road location to a new home on the outskirts of George Town.

To help make that move to a new location easier they’re throwing a gospel explosion to raise funds.

The concert features some of Cayman’s most popular gospel artists who have all come together to throw the gospel celebration.

The funds will help the church complete their new location right next to Kings Sports Centre which has been in the making for 5 years.

“We are about 40% completed already but with the help of the community we should be able to complete this within the next 8 months and that’s the goal we have set for ourselves and it looks quite feasible,” said Senior Pastor Desmond Whittaker.

The gospel concert will be held at Light of the World Fellowship this Sunday.

