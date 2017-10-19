C3 Pure Fibre
Parade of Lights
Flow – Value Plans
News

Light of the World Church holds gospel concert to complete new church

October 18, 2017
Add Comment
Felicia Rankin
1 Min Read

Light of the World Church has been established in George Town for 18 years, but church leaders say it’s time for them to move on from their Smith Road location to a new home on the outskirts of George Town.

To help make that move to a new location easier they’re throwing a gospel explosion to raise funds.

The concert features some of Cayman’s most popular gospel artists who have all come together to throw the gospel celebration.

The funds will help the church complete their new location right next to Kings Sports Centre which has been in the making for 5 years.

“We are about 40% completed already but with the help of the community we should be able to complete this within the next 8 months and that’s the goal we have set for ourselves and it looks quite feasible,” said Senior Pastor Desmond Whittaker.

The gospel concert will be held at Light of the World Fellowship this Sunday.

 

About the author

View All Posts

Felicia Rankin

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – Pandora October 2017
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: