Local authors literature to be featured at George Town Library’s book fair

The Cayman Islands Book Fair is on this weekend and it promises to be a fun filled family day.

The event is being held at the George Town Public Library and is dedicated to celebrating all things literature.

Ten local authors will be at the fair to discuss their works, ranging from young adult to romance genres.

Director of the Public Library services Ramona Melody said this is a great way for people to fall in love with books again and to show Cayman the talent we have.

“What this gives us an opportunity to do is to provide a platform and some exposure to our authors who have worked so hard, but also it can still take you to others worlds and other places and the stories can wrap you up and they can soothe you and you can keep learning for a lifetime,” said Ms. Melody.

The book fair takes place this Saturday (28 October) and Sunday (29 October) at the George Town Library.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

