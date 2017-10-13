Look out, Ireland, Ophelia is coming

As Cayman 27’s Joe Avary found out, Ireland is no stranger to hurricanes.

From the NOAA Hurricane Center’s Public Advisory:

At 500 PM AST (2100 UTC), the eye of Hurricane Ophelia was located

near latitude 30.4 North, longitude 35.5 West. Ophelia is currently

meandering, but a east-northeast motion is expected to begin

tonight. A east-northeast motion is forecast to continue after that

with a substantial increase in forward speed by this weekend. On

the forecast track, the center of Ophelia will remain south of the

Azores through Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 100 mph (155 km/h)

with higher gusts. Some weakening is forecast during the next 48

hours, but Ophelia is expected to remain a hurricane for the next

couple of days.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles (35 km) from the

center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles

(130 km).

The estimated minimum central pressure is 973 mb (28.74 inches).

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

