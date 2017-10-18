C3 Pure Fibre
Man faces 8 charges over drunken police assault

October 17, 2017
Felicia Rankin
1 Min Read

David Meyerhoff, 30, appeared in court today (17 October) where he faced a total of eight charges, including four disorderly conduct offences and four common assault offences.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.

The charges stem from a 22 July incident where officers say they found Mr. Meyerhoff shirtless on the premises at Country and Western bar, Prospect.

He allegedly became loud and aggressive with the officers. He resisted arrest, kicked an officer in the stomach and spat at several officers in his drunken state.

So far in court they have five police witnesses for prosecution. However they have no CCTV footage of the incident.

Mr. Meyerhoff’s bail was extended until the 15 February when he will return to court for case management.

 

