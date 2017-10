A man has been found dead in his Bodden Town workplace.

The man, whose identity is yet to be released by police, was found shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday (3 October).

Police say the 46-year-old man was discovered inside a Claries Avenue residence, where he had been employed. They say the man passed away a few days ago.

The RCIPS said the circumstances of his death do not appear to be suspicious. The incident is under police investigation.

