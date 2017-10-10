C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
Parade of Lights
Crime News

Man on the run after baseball bat attack

October 9, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Police are today (9 October) on the hunt for a male suspect who attacked another man, beating him on his head with a baseball bat on Friday (6 October) morning.
The incident happened just before 2.30 am. The male victim was attacked in the parking lot of Welly’s Cool Spot, Sound Way, George Town by an unknown male, according to the police. The attacker used a baseball bat to hit the man over the head causing a serious, but non-life threatening head wound.
The victim has since been released from the hospital.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call George Town police station at 949-4222 or the police tip line at 949-7777.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport – Pandora October 2017
Eclipze
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: