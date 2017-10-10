Man on the run after baseball bat attack

Police are today (9 October) on the hunt for a male suspect who attacked another man, beating him on his head with a baseball bat on Friday (6 October) morning.

The incident happened just before 2.30 am. The male victim was attacked in the parking lot of Welly’s Cool Spot, Sound Way, George Town by an unknown male, according to the police. The attacker used a baseball bat to hit the man over the head causing a serious, but non-life threatening head wound.

The victim has since been released from the hospital.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call George Town police station at 949-4222 or the police tip line at 949-7777.

