Man punches cop: Police arrest 34 people in first weekend of October

October 9, 2017
Philipp Richter
2 Min Read

A man who punched a police officer and reversed his car into a police vehicle in a bid to escape capture was among 34 people arrested over this weekend.

The man, 49 of George Town, was arrested on Saturday (7 October) night. Police said just before 10pm the man assaulted a security guard at a bar on Birch Tree Hill Road, West Bay. When police arrived the man attempted to flee in his vehicle, but he was intercepted by a second police unit on Rev. Blackman Rd. It was there the man reversed his car into a police vehicle and punched an officer before being subdued.

The man is currently in police custody. He is facing resisting and assaulting police charges, as well as, threatening offences, dangerous driving, assault, D-U-I and failing to provide a specimen.

Also among the weekend arrests was an 18-year-old woman from West Bay. She is accused of assaulting another woman on Boatswain Bay Rd on Friday (6 October) night causing serious injury to her left eye. She is currently in police custody.

Police said 19 of the 34 arrests stemmed from outstanding warrants, five were arrested for D-U-I’s and traffic offences and seven arrests were for assaults and threatening offences.

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

