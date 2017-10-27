C3 Pure Fibre
Mash-up at Red Bay channel leaves cat sailboat caught on reef

October 26, 2017
Joe Avary
A catamaran sailboat apparently moving to avoid rough weather crashed into the reef Wednesday near the Red Bay channel on the island’s south coast.

Thursday morning the vessel was still on the reef, a reporter-estimated 75 feet from the channel’s entrance. The vessel is named “Guru” and the Port Authority has confirmed its owners are not local.

Details regarding the circumstances of the crash are scant at the moment. The Port Authority told Cayman 27 it’s waiting on information from crews who attended the scene.

 

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

