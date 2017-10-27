Mash-up at Red Bay channel leaves cat sailboat caught on reef

A catamaran sailboat apparently moving to avoid rough weather crashed into the reef Wednesday near the Red Bay channel on the island’s south coast.

Thursday morning the vessel was still on the reef, a reporter-estimated 75 feet from the channel’s entrance. The vessel is named “Guru” and the Port Authority has confirmed its owners are not local.

Details regarding the circumstances of the crash are scant at the moment. The Port Authority told Cayman 27 it’s waiting on information from crews who attended the scene.

