Business News

Mass outages affect 15,000 CUC customers

October 26, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

More than half of CUC’s customers were impacted by mass power outages that spanned from North Side to George Town yesterday (25 October) morning. One day later (26 October) CUC confirmed the outages saying they were caused by a fault on the transmission line between the South Sound and Prospect substations.
The fault also affected the Frank Sound and Bodden Town substations leaving customers without power for just under two hours, according to a CUC statement issued Thursday (26 October.)
CUC said the outages impacted more customers than normal due to maintenance work that was being conducted on backup power sources.
CUC said the Prospect substation remains offline as repairs continue on the fault that caused the service disruption.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

