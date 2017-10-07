McRuss accepts NAU coupons

For this week’s Business Beat, Grocery store McRuss is making it easier for those getting assistance through the Needs Assessment Unit to buy food.

Store owner Charles Russell said it’s important to him to help those in need, which is why he decided the supermarket will accept coupons from the NAU.

“Cayman has a change in environment and there is, unfortunately, more people with these needs and I think it was important for us to implement this as a part of our business,” said Mr. Russell.

According to the Economics and Statistics Office, 905 people receive NAU relief for the 2015-2016 fiscal year.

