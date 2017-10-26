C3 Pure Fibre
Meals on Wheels gets $30, 000 boost

October 26, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

 

Meals on Wheels gets a much-needed boost in funding for its new kitchen and community centre in West Bay.
Local firm Ogier doled out $30, 000 in donations to the charity for its new kitchen to provide seniors and homebound West Bay residents with hot meals.
The new kitchen is being opened in response to the waiting list of 150 people, many of whom reside in West Bay.
According to an Ogier statement their staff will also help paint the centre and clean it up in the run-up to its opening.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

