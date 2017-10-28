C3 Pure Fibre
Mosquito emergence expected as weather stymies MRCU efforts

October 28, 2017
Joe Avary
According to a press bulletin from Government Information Services, The Mosquito Research and Control Unit (MRCU) is expecting a significant emergence of mosquitoes during the next few days due to the recent heavy rains.

The increased rainfall results in a higher number of mosquitoes hatching during this period, compared to dryer conditions.

The wet and stormy weather has also been hampering MRCU’s control efforts, as neither ground, nor aerial operations can be conducted in extreme wet or windy conditions.

As soon as weather conditions permit, MRCU is expected to respond to the mosquito emergence.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

