Motorists cut from vehicles following 2-car crash

The Cayman Islands Fire Service had to cut at least two people out of their vehicles following a two-car smash Monday morning (9 October) on Town Hall Road, in West Bay.

Officials have not yet provided information on the wreck nor the condition of those involved. Cayman 27’s Joe Avary was on scene this morning and said two women rescued from their vehicles appeared to be alert.

Firefighters, police and paramedics responded to the crash, which happened as Town Hall Road begins to curve near Farrington Lane, after the turnoff with North West Point Road.

Witnesses on scene tell Cayman 27 one of the vehicles appeared to be driving in the wrong lane.

The road is closed to traffic at this time.

Tune into Cayman 27 News at 6 p.m. and check back here for more updates.

