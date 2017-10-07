Nate thrashes West Bay dock into pile of lumber

Tropical Storm Nate has strengthened to a hurricane, but winds and waves are subsiding as the storm moves north through the Gulf of Mexico.

Saturday, damage to the West Bay dock was evident. Wooden boards were stacked in small piles or strewn about along the waterfront adjacent to the West Bay Public Beach carpark. The waves have subsided, but complete calm was not yet restored as of sundown.

The dock took a beating Friday, with estimates of 8-10 foot seas. The damage worsened into the night as Nate moved out of our area. As of early Saturday evening the quick-moving storm was set to make landfall in the Mississippi Delta area of the southern US.

