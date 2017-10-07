C3 Pure Fibre
Nate thrashes West Bay dock into pile of lumber

October 7, 2017
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

Tropical Storm Nate has strengthened to a hurricane, but winds and waves are subsiding as the storm moves north through the Gulf of Mexico.

Saturday, damage to the West Bay dock was evident. Wooden boards were stacked in small piles or strewn about along the waterfront adjacent to the West Bay Public Beach carpark. The waves have subsided, but complete calm was not yet restored as of sundown.

The dock took a beating Friday, with estimates of 8-10 foot seas. The damage worsened into the night as Nate moved out of our area. As of early Saturday evening the quick-moving storm was set to make landfall in the Mississippi Delta area of the southern US.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

