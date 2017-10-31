National Security gets lion’s share of budget allocations

Government’s fiscal package for the next two years is in and national security is leading the way with the lion’s share of allocations, 22 per cent to be exact.

General government services and education also appear to be top priorities.

Government’s spending roadmap over the next two years was unveiled Friday (27 October) in the LA and crime-fighting mechanisms get the lion’s share of the pie.

“$1.5 million in 2018 for upgrades to CCTV and other public safety infrastructure, $1.2 million in 2018 and $1.2 million in 2019 for the development of a new West Bay police station,” Mr McTaggart said as he presented the budget in the LA on Friday (27 October.)

Included in the budget is financing for 75 more police officers over the next three years and the creation of police community support officers.

$3.3 million dollars has been allocated for enhanced cyber-security for the government’s IT infrastructure and enhanced e-government initiative. In terms of general services, the Fire Services has been allocated $5.8 million for new vehicles and safety equipment. As for capital investments, $48. 3 million has been allocated to fund debt service obligations and operational losses at statutory authorities and state companies including Cayman Airways and Cayman Turtle Centre.

$19.5 million has been allocated for road network infrastructure upgrades for all three islands. $4.4 million has been allocated in 2018 for a new public safety communications system for use by all emergency first responder agencies. As for education $36 million has been allocated over the next two years for computer software, equipment and improvements at several schools. This total also includes funding for the planning work for a new West Bay primary school and completion of the new John Gray high school.

A $9.6 million injection has been added to cover special education which will be used for more positions and training for current staff.

Government also intends to refinance an element of the US$312 million bullet bond which matures in November 2019. However the Public Finance minister assured this was a one-off borrowing and is not indicative of plans to resume government borrowing.

