NCVO Caring Cousins making sure school children in need get fed

Being well fed is essential to a child’s ability to focus and retain information and through the NCVO’s Caring Cousins efforts the programme ensures children in need can perform at their best by providing them with school lunches and snacks.

“We provide food for primary school and high school age children or students at several different schools through out the entire Cayman Islands so we help children in the Brac and Grand Cayman.”

NCVO Coordinator Mona Meade said this service takes an immense weight off of the shoulders of parents.

Ms. Meade said, “I think they’re very thankful in particular we have one family right now where the mother is unemployed and has been for a little while and the father is doing the best he can. They have three children on this programme and I’ve heard from them on several occasions the outpouring of thanks.”

She says efforts at the Caring Cousins programme not only provide nourishment for the kids but peace of mind for the parents as well.

“We know that it is important for parents out there who may be short somehow or having a deficit in finances in some way that they don’t have to worry about their child going hungry at school.”

This year Caring Cousins are supporting 40 Caymanian kids in several different government schools and 17 in Cayman Brac.

“If we arrange it at $7, it’s about $50,000, a little over $50,000 for the 40 children,” said Ms. Meade.

To accomplish this Caring Cousins requires the communities assistance to make sure these children never go hungry again.

Ms. Meade said, “NCVO is non-profit so we have to sustain all of the programmes that we do annually so everyday we are looking at new ways of trying to bring in funds to pay for programmes like the caring cousins and the other initiatives that we have.”

The more you donate the more children the NCVO Caring Cousins programme can feed. You can help too by tuning in to the NCVO’s telethon on Cayman 27 at 7pm tomorrow (21 October) and donate.

