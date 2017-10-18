NCVO continues to aid Cayman’s youth

We’re four days away from the 38th-annual NCVO Telethon, a night where Government leaders, entertainers and all of us here at Hurley’s Media will urge you to dig deep and donate in order to help those who need it most — children in the Cayman Islands.

But what exactly is the National Council of Voluntary Organizations?

As Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales explains, the NCVO is made up of 26 full-time staff members who help run seven programmes aimed at helping young people in Cayman.

On Saturday 21 October, they hope your donations will help keep them afloat.

