The Law Reform Commission is seeking public comment on a new law to regulate testimony from criminals and introduce plea bargaining in trials. Attorneys Richard Barton and Oliver Grimwood joined Janelle Muttoo to discuss the Criminal Justice Offenders Assisting Investigations and Prosecutions bill.
-
Share This!
New criminal law changes introducing plea bargaining and immunity for accomplice evidence explored
October 10, 2017
1 Min Read
You may also like
News • Politics
HSA’s outstanding monies crosses $100 million at the end of 2016
October 10, 2017
Culture • Environment • News
Pool is open: CITA clears Kittiwake for divers after assessment
October 10, 2017
Culture • Environment • News
DOE on Kittiwake: “Future contact with reef can be expected”
October 10, 2017
About the author
Reshma Ragoonath
Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.