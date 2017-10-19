‘New to you’ bargain shop helps fuel NCVO’s programmes

Charities like the National Council of Volunteer Organisations rely on fundraising to fuel its roster of programmes and services for families and children.

The NCVO’s ‘New to You’ bargain shop helps sustain revenue throughout the year, while offering the public a sensibly-priced outlet for clothing and household items, and pretty much everything else.

You’ll never know what you’ll find at the NCVO “New to you” bargain shop until you see it for yourself.

“Whether it is clothes, shoes, toys, books, as soon as they come in they go right out,” said NCVO Coordinator Mona Meade. “A lot of things that are in here are brand new, you just have to have the time to come in and take a look around.”

Ms. Meade told Cayman 27 the bargain shop is a goldmine for savvy shoppers who want to stretch their family shopping budget.

“If you were coming in purchasing shoes for your child or for your two or three children, you know you’re going to walk away with a good bargain and that’s why we call it the ‘new to you’ bargain shop, because you were going to find things in here that are nice, a lot of things coming from parents who may not have use them because a child grew out of them so quickly,” said Ms. Meade.

In addition to providing sweet deals for budget conscious shoppers, Ms. Meade said the shop helps fund the organisation’s valuable community programmes. The ‘new to you’ bargain shop accepts donations from the public, and then puts the items on sale in the store.

“Being a charity, you look for ways to sustain revenue throughout the year, and that’s what the bargain shop became for us,” she said.

For those in the mood for spring cleaning, no matter the time of year, Ms. Meade said the bargain shop’s most popular items are generally geared at families.

“We do look for again, clothing, household items, those are the big ticket items, actually, our children’s clothing, our household items, and children’s items when it comes to like babies, tubs, child seats, those type of things,” said Ms. Meade.

She told Cayman 27 a recent renovation has allowed the expanded store to stock more items. She said the entire organisation is thankful for the community’s support in helping it carry on its mission.

“When you are helping the NCVO, you are helping us to feed children, give them lunches, put money towards their John Gray fund and all the other programs that we have here at the NCVO,” said Ms. Meade.

A win-win for the NCVO and the community it serves.

The NCVO’s ‘new to you’ bargain shop is open from 3-6 pm Monday through Friday, and 8am to 4pm on Saturdays.

The NCVO kindly asks that the public adhere to its donation policy. It can be found on their website.

