NHC: Tropical cyclone expected to form; Watch/warning may be issued for Cayman

October 27, 2017
Kevin Morales
The National Hurricane Center, in Miami advises the a Tropical Storm watch or warning may be needed for the Cayman Islands as showers and thunderstorms associated with a broad area of low pressure in the western Caribbean begin to organise. 

A tropical depression or tropical storm is likely to form later Friday (27 October) or Saturday (28 October) as the system moves northward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea before turning northeastward by late Saturday (28 October), according to the NHC. 

An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is en route to investigate this system.

Tropical storm watches and warnings may be needed for the Cayman Islands, central and western Cuba, and the central and northwestern Bahamas later today or tonight. Interests in the Florida Keys and South Florida should also monitor the progress of this disturbance, the NHC says. 

Regardless of development, this disturbance is expected to produce locally heavy rainfall over the Cayman Islands, Jamaica, and portions of Cuba during the next day or two. Rainfall is also
forecast to spread northward across portions of South Florida and the Keys on Saturday, and over the northwestern and central Bahamas. 

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

