No more tweaks: Budget goes to Cabinet for approval

No more tweaking.

Public Finance Minister Roy McTaggart said Government is on track to deliver the budget for the next two years this Friday (27 October) in the LA.

“No tweaks to come,” said Mr. McTaggart when asked for a status update on the budget process. “Right now, the only change is going to be cosmetic, the correction of errors or things like that, hopefully, the budget will be going to Cabinet tomorrow (24 October) for approval and will be going to the house on Friday morning to deliver the budget.”

The new ‘Government of National Unity’ outlined its priorities in August with the SPS. This budget document will provide the concrete details of how government plans to pay for its programmes and initiatives.

