C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
Parade of Lights
News Politics

No resolution in Peanuts license matter: Hew says legal advice being sought

October 6, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Still no resolution in the Peanuts liquor licensing debacle.
Commerce Minister Hon. Joey Hew said legal advice is being sought on how best to deal with the liquor license.
Last month an internal audit into the Red Bay gas station license grant found that the then board acted outside its authority and it also noted that unlawful changes were made to official documents to grant the license when the license was initially rejected.
Minister Hew said the new board is considering its next move.
“We are working with the applicant. The new board is taking their time in ensuring that they follow all the protocols, processes and they are getting all the advice they need to go forward,” Mr. Hew said.
Late last month the gas station’s license came up before the board for renewal. It was deferred.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport – Pandora October 2017
Eclipze
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: