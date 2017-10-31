NRA filling potholes left in wake of rainy weekend

The National Roads Authority was out starting Sunday (29 October,) filling the many potholes that had sprung up over the wet weekend.
NRA crews were on West Bay Road, assessing a veritable crater that had developed around a drainage grate. Further up the road, traffic dodged a persistent pothole that many West Bayers will remember was filled up just a few weeks ago.
NRA crews told Cayman 27 they’ve gone through 70 50lbs bags of what they call “soft mix” to fill dozens of potholes.
