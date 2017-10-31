C3 Pure Fibre
NRA filling potholes left in wake of rainy weekend

October 30, 2017
Joe Avary
The National Roads Authority was out starting Sunday (29 October,) filling the many potholes that had sprung up over the wet weekend.

NRA crews were on West Bay Road, assessing a veritable crater that had developed around a drainage grate. Further up the road, traffic dodged a persistent pothole that many West Bayers will remember was filled up just a few weeks ago.

NRA crews told Cayman 27 they’ve gone through 70 50lbs bags of what they call “soft mix” to fill dozens of potholes.

 

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

